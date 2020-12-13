Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.60. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminex by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,418 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

