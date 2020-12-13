Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $42.91 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 878.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.