McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.42 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.