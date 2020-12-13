Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.44.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,784,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.