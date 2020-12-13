Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

MBRX stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.