NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 121.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

