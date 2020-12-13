Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

Lam Research stock opened at $491.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

