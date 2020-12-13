Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,548 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

