Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,625 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

