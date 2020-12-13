Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $115,000 Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

