Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 31,722 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.81 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

