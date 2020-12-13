Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,454 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 4,120.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 642,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

In related news, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $809,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.