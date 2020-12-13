Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $79.48 on Friday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Neogen by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

