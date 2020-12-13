Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.36. Noah has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $40.18.

Noah announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

