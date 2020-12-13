Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,879,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ontrak by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,500,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

