PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.