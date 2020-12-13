Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

