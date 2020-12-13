Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 86.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit