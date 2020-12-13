Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.06 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

