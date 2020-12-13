Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 20,902 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $68,682,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

