Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 53,374 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 73.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,374 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $118.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,327 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.