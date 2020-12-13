Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $69.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $344,880. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

