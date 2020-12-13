Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 81.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,690 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 347,622 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after buying an additional 295,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $147,174,000 after buying an additional 174,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

