Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $155.82 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

