Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,719 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.