Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,349 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Middleby by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

