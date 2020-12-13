Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,134 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

