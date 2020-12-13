Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,412 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

