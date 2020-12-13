Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,674 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 249.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.75.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

