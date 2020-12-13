Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.28 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

