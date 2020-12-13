Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

