Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,489 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -744.60, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley acquired 10,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

