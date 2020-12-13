Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 12,572 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,617,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,927,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $32.50 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

