Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 8,310 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $51.73 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,078 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

