Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 175.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

