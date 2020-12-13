Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,442 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of LNC opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

