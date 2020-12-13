Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $359,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $932,656. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.