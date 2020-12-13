Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $430,000 Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 10,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STAY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

