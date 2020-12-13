Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $313,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.