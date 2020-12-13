Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $336,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 384,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 274,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

