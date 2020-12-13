Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $359,000 in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,898,000 after buying an additional 1,812,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,908,000 after buying an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,021,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,094,000 after buying an additional 835,101 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,116.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 791,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after buying an additional 601,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

