Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $396,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 235.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NYSE:RS opened at $121.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

