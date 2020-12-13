Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. William Blair raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

