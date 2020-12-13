Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 518.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

