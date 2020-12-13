Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $356,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $180.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

