Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $440,000 Investment in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Dec 13th, 2020

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BPYU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

