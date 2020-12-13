Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.