Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 549 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

