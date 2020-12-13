Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,855 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,282 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,384 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

