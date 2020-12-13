Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,889 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

